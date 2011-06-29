Johnson Controls to invest in Ohio facility

Johnson Controls is to invest USD 138.5 million to convert its battery plant near Toledo, Ohio into an Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery facility for Start-Stop and other high efficiency vehicles.

"Start-Stop vehicle technology is emerging globally as one of the most affordable options for consumers who want to buy a more fuel-efficient car for very little added cost up front," said Alex Molinaroli, president for Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "We see this market growing to 35 million batteries globally by 2015, and the United States is an important piece of the market."



Johnson Controls' investment will add 6 million in AGM battery capacity to the company's North American AGM footprint by 2013. The expansion will create 50 new jobs and retain 400 existing jobs in the community.



Start-Stop is a technology applied to a standard gasoline-powered vehicle that automatically shuts the engine off during idle, reducing fuel use and emissions by 5-12%, and restarts when the driver engages the clutch or releases the brake pedal.



Johnson Controls is currently the leading supplier of Start-Stop batteries in Europe through its VARTA brand. In 2010 the company supplied 3 million VARTA Start-Stop batteries in Europe, and is adding capacity there to reach 11.2 million batteries by 2015.



Pending final state and local approvals, Johnson Controls will receive a combination of tax credits and incentives from the state of Ohio totaling $25 million. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and the first line will launch production in spring 2012.