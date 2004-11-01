Mentor cuts PCB design time

Mentor Graphics cuts PCB design time by allowing multiple designers to work simultaneously in a single design environment.

Mentor Graphics Corporation has announced XtremePCBTM, the first product in a series of printed circuit board (PCB) design solutions using a technology that allows multiple members of a PCB design team to work simultaneously on a design from a single database on a global network, whether they are in the same office or dispersed all over the world. The first product to use new Mentor Graphics® patented technology, XtremePCB addresses the layout portion of the design flow. It allows electronic companies to significantly reduce their design cycle time, to meet today's accelerated time-to-market demands.



"XtremePCB allowed us to have two designers working simultaneously on the design of a complex board and reduce our layout cycle time by 40 to 50 percent," said Ian McCormick, CAD manager, Radstone Technologies. "The flexibility and ease of implementation of this new method also allows me to better manage my CAD department resources."



"Previous design collaboration methodologies required lengthy and error prone sessions to resynchronize parallel efforts of PCB design," said Henry Potts, vice president and general manager, System Design Division, Mentor Graphics. "With XtremePCB, Mentor has answered a challenge posed by our customers who asked for a tool that allowed simultaneous changes from multiple team members. For our customers with aggressive time-to-market goals and either large, global design teams or technology specialized design resources, XtremePCB enables real-time, automated feedback for complex, PCB designs incorporating diverse design technologies."