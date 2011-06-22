Mass Design installs Schmoll PCB drilling system

Mass Design, based in Nashua (New Hampshire / USA) has placed an order for an advanced high-speed drilling system from Schmoll Maschinen. The equipment is scheduled for installation in June 2011.

Noted Bill Gately, Sales Manager at Mass Design, "The addition of a Schmoll drilling and router system is significant when it comes to delivering PCBs that are increasingly complex and miniaturized for our medical technology, defense, aerospace and other customers who require high-reliability rigid, flex and rigid-flex PCBs."



Neil Chulada, Operations Manager added, "During the past two years Mass Design has been investing heavily in advanced manufacturing technology and machinery. With a tool like the Schmoll MX-1, we can improve both speed and accuracy and, as a result, become even more competitive in the market sector we serve."