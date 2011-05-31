Elpida, PTI and UMC partner on 3D IC integration development

Elpida Memory Inc., Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), have finalized the 3-way tie-up to deliver 3DIC integration technologies for advanced processes including 28 nanometer (nm).

UMC and PTI engineers have already been working with Elpida on joint development of TSV products at Elpida's Hiroshima Plant. This collaboration leverages the strengths of Elpida's DRAM, PTI's assembly, and UMC's foundry logic technologies to develop a one-chip 3D IC Logic+DRAM integration solution.



Close integration of DRAM and Logic technologies using TSV (Through Silicon Via) technology is expected to deliver the performance required for the ongoing convergence of communication, consumer and computing (3C) applications with mobile and handheld electronics.



The collaboration will facilitate the development of a total solution that includes Logic+DRAM interface design, TSV formation, wafer thinning, testing and chip stacking assembly for customers. The resulting technology is expected to increase cost competitiveness, improve logic yields, and accelerate entry into the 3D IC market.