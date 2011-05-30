© NXP

NXP powers Google Wallet

NXP Semiconductors' near field communication (NFC) technology enables the newly announced Google Wallet. NXP joins partners Google, Citibank, MasterCard, First Data, Sprint and others to unveil Google Wallet, an open platform enabling mobile transactions.

NXP provides the complete embedded, secure NFC solution for Google Wallet. The NXP PN65 NFC mobile transaction solution incorporates the NFC radio controller, the embedded secure element and NFC software in a single device. The embedded secure element enables the payment part of Google Wallet, and uses advanced cryptography to offer a high level of security for mobile transactions.



"This latest move by Google is truly unleashing the full potential of NFC. NXP’s NFC technology essentially converts smart phones into loyalty cards, single-tap location “check in” devices, concert tickets, coupon carriers, contactless payment devices, transit tickets, and secure keys to access cars, hotel rooms, buildings, and computers – the possibilities are endless. Our technology greatly enhances the mobile user experience from the secure NFC solutions embedded in smartphones and POS terminals, to the NFC tags embedded in smart posters. Our leadership in NFC is supported by our deep understanding of the market, our broad portfolio of patents; and our security, performance and best-in-class transaction times", said Ruediger Stroh, executive vice president and general manager, Identification Business, NXP Semiconductors.