Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Electronics Production | October 20, 2005

Top 100 global EMS companies

Reed Research Group has compiled figures and ranked the top 100 global EMS providers by revenues.
The EMS market will grow through 2009 but will have to struggle with increasing competition from ODM companies. According to Technology Forecasters EMS revenue will grow 11% per year through 2009 from $109.5 billion in 2004 to $197.5 billion in 2009. Mean while, ODM revenue will grow 16% per year as sales rise from $69.5 billion to $148 billion in 2009.

Top 100 global EMS providers by 2004 revenues in thousands
1Flextronics International Ltd.15,354,876
2Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.13,189,800
3Sanmina-SCI12,204,607
4Solectron Corporation11,638,000
5Celestica8,839,800
6Jabil Circuit6,577,278
7BenQ Corporation4,622,250
8Inventec4,109,240
9Elcoteq4,030,100
10Wistron Corp.3,600,000
11Benchmark Electronics2,001,340
12Venture Corp.1,940,000
13Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd.1,668,000
14TT Electronics1,150,950
15Plexus Corp.1,040,858
16SIIX Corp. - EMS Division1,017,943
17Viasystems Group901,363
18APW675,700
19Pemstar669,400
20WKK Technology Ltd.552,258
21GES International Limited541,825
22Nam Tai Electronics, Inc.533,900
23Elite Industrial Group500,000
24Alco Electronics Ltd.485,000
25Suntron Corporation475,388
26Kimball Electronics Group439,300
27Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.418,396
28Aeroflex UTMC414,100
29Wong's Electronics Co. Ltd.323,000
30Surface Mount Technology (Holdings) Ltd.315,342
31Hana Microelectronics280,000
32CTS Interconnect Systems270,340
33Flash Electronics, Inc.261,823
34Saturn Electronics & Engineering258,000
35Vogt Electronics EMS GmbH254,000
36M-Flex253,049
37SMTC Corporation244,000
38Computime Ltd240,000
39Mid-South Industries, Inc.230,000
40Simclar Group Ltd.230,000
41DRS Technologies, Inc.200,000
42MC Assembly194,000
43Sinbon Technologies193,331
44Fabrinet186,300
45DDi Corp.185,612
46LaBarge, Inc165,049
47Sypris Electronics165,000
48Sparton Corp.161,004
49Three-Five Systems, Inc.158,947
50Electronic Product Integration154,000
51KeyTronicEMS148,900
52Reptron Manufacturing Services141,500
53Creation Technologies129,000
54VTech Communications Ltd.128,400
55Cofidur117,000
56Integrated Microelectronics, Inc110,000
57SigmaTron International100,500
58Mack Technologoies100,000
59Hitachi OMD100,000
60Phoenix International Corp94,000
61SMTEK International93,283
62Victron, Inc.90,000
63Gul Technologies83,900
64ACT Electronics, Inc.83,200
65The Morey Corporation74,000
66Nortech Systems, Inc72,674
67Nu Visions Manufacturing61,000
68Microtek58,915
69SMS Technologies, Inc.57,000
70Apsco Inc.55,300
71PDP Systems, Inc.55,000
72Micro Dynamics Corp54,969
73Columbia Tech54,542
74Riverside Electronics52,000
75Trivirix51,460
76Raven Industriesn47,049
77Dictaphone Corp- EMS Division45,500
78Maxtek Components Corp.45,000
79Express Manufacturing, Inc43,000
80HEI Inc.43,000
81Deswell Industries40,083
82Circuit Service, Inc40,000
83MTI Electronics38,000
84IntriCon-Resistance Technology35,200
85Computrol Inc.34,400
86Western Electronics33,500
87Innova Electronics, L.P.33,000
88Applied Technical Services32,000
90Total Electronics LLC30,600
91Senior Systems Technology, Inc.30,000
92EI Microcircuits29,000
93Kimchuk Inc.29,000
94Sonic Manufacturing Technologies28,200
95Test Technology Inc.28,000
96ADCO Circuits Inc.28,000
97IEC Electronics27,700
98EIT Inc27,500
99SMC Inc.27,100
100Zober Industries27,000


The compilation from Reed Research Group was published on www.purchasing.com.

Comments

Please note the following: Critical comments are allowed and even encouraged. Discussions are welcome. Verbal abuse, insults and racist / homophobic remarks are not. Such comments will be removed.
Further details can be found here.
Ad
Ad
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSos
Integrated DC/DC Converter Modules MagI³C Power Modules from Würth Elektronik eiSos: DC/DC converters with regulator IC, inductor, and capacitors. A special service: free-of-charge layout and EMC filter design support.
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Sponsored content by Evertiq Expo
Don't miss TEC Electronics Show in Sweden Join The Evertiq Conference (TEC) which will take place at Medicon Village at Ideon Science Park, Lund Sweden on September 27, 2018.
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Saki selects Jayson Moy as GM, Saki Asia Pacific
Sanmina expands its production base in Hungary US-based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI, is planning a capacity expansion project at its...
Related news
Most Read
Load more news
September 26 2018 11:55 am V11.1.1-1