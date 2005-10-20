Electronics Production | October 20, 2005
Top 100 global EMS companies
Reed Research Group has compiled figures and ranked the top 100 global EMS providers by revenues.
The EMS market will grow through 2009 but will have to struggle with increasing competition from ODM companies. According to Technology Forecasters EMS revenue will grow 11% per year through 2009 from $109.5 billion in 2004 to $197.5 billion in 2009. Mean while, ODM revenue will grow 16% per year as sales rise from $69.5 billion to $148 billion in 2009.
The compilation from Reed Research Group was published on www.purchasing.com.
|Top 100 global EMS providers by 2004 revenues in thousands
|1
|Flextronics International Ltd.
|15,354,876
|2
|Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.
|13,189,800
|3
|Sanmina-SCI
|12,204,607
|4
|Solectron Corporation
|11,638,000
|5
|Celestica
|8,839,800
|6
|Jabil Circuit
|6,577,278
|7
|BenQ Corporation
|4,622,250
|8
|Inventec
|4,109,240
|9
|Elcoteq
|4,030,100
|10
|Wistron Corp.
|3,600,000
|11
|Benchmark Electronics
|2,001,340
|12
|Venture Corp.
|1,940,000
|13
|Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd.
|1,668,000
|14
|TT Electronics
|1,150,950
|15
|Plexus Corp.
|1,040,858
|16
|SIIX Corp. - EMS Division
|1,017,943
|17
|Viasystems Group
|901,363
|18
|APW
|675,700
|19
|Pemstar
|669,400
|20
|WKK Technology Ltd.
|552,258
|21
|GES International Limited
|541,825
|22
|Nam Tai Electronics, Inc.
|533,900
|23
|Elite Industrial Group
|500,000
|24
|Alco Electronics Ltd.
|485,000
|25
|Suntron Corporation
|475,388
|26
|Kimball Electronics Group
|439,300
|27
|Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.
|418,396
|28
|Aeroflex UTMC
|414,100
|29
|Wong's Electronics Co. Ltd.
|323,000
|30
|Surface Mount Technology (Holdings) Ltd.
|315,342
|31
|Hana Microelectronics
|280,000
|32
|CTS Interconnect Systems
|270,340
|33
|Flash Electronics, Inc.
|261,823
|34
|Saturn Electronics & Engineering
|258,000
|35
|Vogt Electronics EMS GmbH
|254,000
|36
|M-Flex
|253,049
|37
|SMTC Corporation
|244,000
|38
|Computime Ltd
|240,000
|39
|Mid-South Industries, Inc.
|230,000
|40
|Simclar Group Ltd.
|230,000
|41
|DRS Technologies, Inc.
|200,000
|42
|MC Assembly
|194,000
|43
|Sinbon Technologies
|193,331
|44
|Fabrinet
|186,300
|45
|DDi Corp.
|185,612
|46
|LaBarge, Inc
|165,049
|47
|Sypris Electronics
|165,000
|48
|Sparton Corp.
|161,004
|49
|Three-Five Systems, Inc.
|158,947
|50
|Electronic Product Integration
|154,000
|51
|KeyTronicEMS
|148,900
|52
|Reptron Manufacturing Services
|141,500
|53
|Creation Technologies
|129,000
|54
|VTech Communications Ltd.
|128,400
|55
|Cofidur
|117,000
|56
|Integrated Microelectronics, Inc
|110,000
|57
|SigmaTron International
|100,500
|58
|Mack Technologoies
|100,000
|59
|Hitachi OMD
|100,000
|60
|Phoenix International Corp
|94,000
|61
|SMTEK International
|93,283
|62
|Victron, Inc.
|90,000
|63
|Gul Technologies
|83,900
|64
|ACT Electronics, Inc.
|83,200
|65
|The Morey Corporation
|74,000
|66
|Nortech Systems, Inc
|72,674
|67
|Nu Visions Manufacturing
|61,000
|68
|Microtek
|58,915
|69
|SMS Technologies, Inc.
|57,000
|70
|Apsco Inc.
|55,300
|71
|PDP Systems, Inc.
|55,000
|72
|Micro Dynamics Corp
|54,969
|73
|Columbia Tech
|54,542
|74
|Riverside Electronics
|52,000
|75
|Trivirix
|51,460
|76
|Raven Industriesn
|47,049
|77
|Dictaphone Corp- EMS Division
|45,500
|78
|Maxtek Components Corp.
|45,000
|79
|Express Manufacturing, Inc
|43,000
|80
|HEI Inc.
|43,000
|81
|Deswell Industries
|40,083
|82
|Circuit Service, Inc
|40,000
|83
|MTI Electronics
|38,000
|84
|IntriCon-Resistance Technology
|35,200
|85
|Computrol Inc.
|34,400
|86
|Western Electronics
|33,500
|87
|Innova Electronics, L.P.
|33,000
|88
|Applied Technical Services
|32,000
|90
|Total Electronics LLC
|30,600
|91
|Senior Systems Technology, Inc.
|30,000
|92
|EI Microcircuits
|29,000
|93
|Kimchuk Inc.
|29,000
|94
|Sonic Manufacturing Technologies
|28,200
|95
|Test Technology Inc.
|28,000
|96
|ADCO Circuits Inc.
|28,000
|97
|IEC Electronics
|27,700
|98
|EIT Inc
|27,500
|99
|SMC Inc.
|27,100
|100
|Zober Industries
|27,000
