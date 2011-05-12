ITC rules in favour of Analog Devices

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favour of Analog Devices and found that Knowles Electronics infringed ADI's Wafer Anti-Stiction Application (WASA) patent, U.S. Pat. No. 7,364,942.

The ITC also issued an exclusion order prohibiting further importation into the United States of Knowles' infringing "MEMS [microphone] devices and products containing the same", effective July 11, 2011. The ITC's decision confirms an initial ruling on December 23, 2010 by Administrative Law Judge Robert K. Rogers, Jr., finding that Knowles infringed ADI's patent.



"We are very pleased that the ITC ruled in our favor," commented Mark Martin, vice president, MEMS/Sensor Technology Group, Analog Devices. "As one of the earliest innovators of MEMS technology, we have developed an influential patent portfolio in this space and we continue to innovate at the leading edge of this technology. We are shipping performance-leading MEMS microphones in volume and we are available to all companies who have concerns as a result of this ITC decision."



"While we are gratified that the ITC has granted our request and issued an exclusion order barring importation of Knowles microphones into the United States, our dispute with Knowles is not over," said Margaret Seif, vice president and general counsel, Analog Devices. "In our pending lawsuit against Knowles in Delaware, we expect to recover significant financial damages for Knowles' past sales of infringing MEMS microphones. In addition, we will do what we can to insure that Knowles does not import infringing products into the United States, either directly or indirectly."



The ruling is ADI's second victory against Knowles this year. In January, the ITC confirmed an earlier ruling by ALJ Rogers, which found that two of Knowles' patents were invalid, and that ADI was not restricted from selling its own MEMS microphones.