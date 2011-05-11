© Renesas Electronics Electronics Production | May 11, 2011
Renesas: Naka aims for pre-earthquake capacity in October
Following the announcement made on April 22, 2011, Renesas Electronics released a second updated preliminary schedule for its Naka wafer fabrication factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki.
The second preliminary schedule includes two updates as follows:
- Schedule for test production and mass production at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines
As announced on April 22, 2011, Renesas Electronics began test production at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line on April 23. As a result of its efforts to accelerate this test production, Renesas Electronics estimates it will move up the schedule for mass production (wafer input) at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line from June 15 to June 1.
For the 300-mm (12-inch) wafer fabrication line, Renesas Electronics began test production on April 25. The company is now close to completing repairs of manufacturing equipment and expects it will be capable of significantly moving up the schedule for mass production on the 300-mm wafer fabrication line from the previous scheduled date of July to June 6.
This excellent progress has been made possible through support from companies outside the Renesas Electronics Group helping to speed up the resumption of production as much as possible.
- Expected timing on when the production capacity at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting interim production to Renesas Electronics' other factories and outside foundries
Having set the target resumption dates for mass production at Naka factory's 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines, Renesas Electronics assessed the expected timing on when the production capacity at both lines will return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting production to other Renesas factories and outside foundries. The company now expects the production capacity at a wafer input base of both lines to return to that of pre-earthquake levels at the end of July.
Based on the above schedule, those products that will be produced at the Naka factory are expected to gradually ship to customers starting at the end of August. Renesas Electronics expects it will be capable of restoring supply to that of pre-earthquake levels by the end of October with additional supply from other factories and outside foundries that started in April.
Renesas Electronics will continue to focus every possible effort on recovery work at the Naka factory.
- Schedule for test production and mass production at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines
As announced on April 22, 2011, Renesas Electronics began test production at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line on April 23. As a result of its efforts to accelerate this test production, Renesas Electronics estimates it will move up the schedule for mass production (wafer input) at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line from June 15 to June 1.
For the 300-mm (12-inch) wafer fabrication line, Renesas Electronics began test production on April 25. The company is now close to completing repairs of manufacturing equipment and expects it will be capable of significantly moving up the schedule for mass production on the 300-mm wafer fabrication line from the previous scheduled date of July to June 6.
This excellent progress has been made possible through support from companies outside the Renesas Electronics Group helping to speed up the resumption of production as much as possible.
- Expected timing on when the production capacity at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting interim production to Renesas Electronics' other factories and outside foundries
Having set the target resumption dates for mass production at Naka factory's 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines, Renesas Electronics assessed the expected timing on when the production capacity at both lines will return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting production to other Renesas factories and outside foundries. The company now expects the production capacity at a wafer input base of both lines to return to that of pre-earthquake levels at the end of July.
Based on the above schedule, those products that will be produced at the Naka factory are expected to gradually ship to customers starting at the end of August. Renesas Electronics expects it will be capable of restoring supply to that of pre-earthquake levels by the end of October with additional supply from other factories and outside foundries that started in April.
Renesas Electronics will continue to focus every possible effort on recovery work at the Naka factory.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments