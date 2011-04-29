NXG Electronics reports growth in brokering division

NXG Electronics, franchised component distributor based in the UK, is seeing major growth in its Brokering division. This has been attribute the Japanese environmental crisis and stock allocation.

Managing Director Chris Perkins says: "With the problems faced with supply and demand in Japan and other parts of Asia, we are seeing significant increase in requests for large volumes of stock to cover the critical build timescales our customers have. The brokering division is fast becoming our major department in the organisation and currently cannot see any drop in requirements in the near future".