RS Components doubles size of Shanghai warehouse

RS Components, the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, has opened a newly expanded warehouse in Shanghai, China.

RS Components business in China has achieved robust growth with strong sales of both electronics and maintenance products for the past year. To meet growing demand in China, which is the largest electronics components market in the world, the company has doubled the size of its warehouse to 4'942sqm, which is strategically located at Shanghai’s only free trade zone, the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone. The new warehouse will combine both non-bonded and bonded stocks in one location, which supports the company’s promise to customers of same day despatch of available local stocks.



Richard Huxley, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific said, “We are the number one high service electronics distributor in China and Asia Pacific. We understand that in today’s fast and competitive world, operational excellence and speed to market are crucial. Our entire business model is focused on speed of delivery, as well as ease of selection, design, replacement and purchase. That is why we are known as the trusted and reliable source for engineers and procurement specialists worldwide."