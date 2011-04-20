Electronics Production | April 20, 2011
Micron expands China manufacturing operations
Micron Technology is expanding its operations in Xi'an, China. The expansion involves the completion of Micron's second semiconductor Test and Module Assembly building to complement its existing facility in Xi'an.
"China continues to be key to Micron's growth efforts. This expansion is the result of tremendous work by many at Micron, in the Xi'an High Tech Zone and throughout the government in Midwest China, Shaanxi Province and Xi'an," said Steve Appleton, Micron Chairman and CEO.
The completion of the new 400'000 square foot building will better accommodate Micron Asia customers that now make up the majority of the company's annual revenue. The new Test and Module Assembly facility is expected to be operational and fully built-out in the next three to five years, pending market conditions.
Micron first began semiconductor test module assembly operations in Xi'an in 2007 with the completion of an 180'000 square foot facility. This operation has successfully grown to employ more than 1'000 team members with a test capacity that is Micron's largest in the world.
