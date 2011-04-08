© Elpida

Elpida: updates on new earthquake in Japan

After Japan was hit by an earthquake on the night of April, 7, Elpida temporarily shut down its Akita facility. The Hiroshima unit was not affected.

Akita Elpida Memory Inc., a packaging and testing subsidiary of Elpida, is resuming operations following the restoration of the electrical power supply. Akita Elpida had not been in operation due to a power outage caused by the earthquake (April 7, 2011).



Because Elpida outsources more than 90% of its packaging and testing operations to overseas firms, the impact on company earnings due to the shutdown of Akita Elpida is expected to be minimal.



The Hiroshima Plant suffered no impact because it is located in Hiroshima in the southwest of Japan, far from the northeastern regions hit by the earthquake.