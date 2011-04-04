ECIA Statement Regarding Radiation

In addition to parts availability, the current situation in Japan has prompted questions about part contamination, radiation measurements, and personnel safety. ECIA is monitoring the developments in Japan.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection continues to measure radiation levels of cargo coming from Japan. The agency reports that air and sea cargo is currently being monitored for evidence of radiation and that there is no current risk related to electronic component shipments from Japan. There has been no cargo that has received a positive alert for radiation deemed by CBP to be at harmful levels.



The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), states that the agency is unaware of any contamination from cargo or packages entering the United States.



Other organizations including the World Health Organization and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have agreed that there is little or no cause for concern about cargo or packages arriving from Japan.



Based on the monitoring and testing being conducted by these various agencies, it is unlikely that the authorized components supply chain is contaminated.