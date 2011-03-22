Electronics Production | March 22, 2011
Brownouts affect Sony production
Sony manufacturing operations in Japan are affected by the planned power outages as well as component shortages. Those sites will temporarily suspend part of their operations.
Sony has resumed manufacturing operations at several of the manufacturing sites where manufacturing operations had been suspended as a result of damage caused by the earthquake, tsunami and related power outages. Recovery plans to resume operations at most of the remaining manufacturing sites damaged by the earthquake and tsunami have already begun to be implemented.
At the same time, manufacturing operations at certain manufacturing sites that sustained no direct damage are now being affected by planned power outages as well as shortages of raw materials and components, causing those sites to temporarily suspend a part of their operations.
[ Resumed or Partially Resumed Manufacturing Operations after Suspension due to the Earthquake, Tsunami and Related Power Outages ]
Sony Manufacturing Systems Corporation, Kuki Plant (Saitama Prefecture)
- Resumed on March 15, 2011.
Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation, Kanuma Plant (Tochigi Prefecture)
- Partially Resumed on March 15, 2011.
Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Tochigi Plant (Tochigi Prefecture)
- Partially Resumed on March 22, 2011.
[ Manufacturing Operations Suspended due to the Earthquake, Tsunami and Related Power Outages ]
While manufacturing operations at the following manufacturing sites remain suspended, Sony has begun inspection, restoration and repair of affected buildings and manufacturing equipment:
Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation
- Tagajyo Plant (Miyagi Prefecture)
- Tome Plant, Nakada/Toyosato Sites (Miyagi Prefecture)
Sony Shiroishi Semiconductor Inc. (Miyagi Prefecture)
Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Koriyama Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Motomiya Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
Sony DADC Japan Inc., Ibaraki Facility (Ibaraki Prefecture)
[ Manufacturing Operations Temporarily Suspended primarily due to planned power outage, now Resuming Intermittently ]
Sony is intermittently resuming manufacturing operations at the following site on March 22, 2011, which had no direct damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami but had suspended operations temporarily primarily due to planned power outages. However, it may have to suspend manufacturing operations temporarily again, depending on the planned power outage situation.
Sony EMCS Corporation
- Kisarazu Technology Center (Chiba Prefecture)
[ Manufacturing Operations Scheduled to be Temporarily Suspended Depending on Availability of Raw Materials and Components ]
While the following manufacturing sites were not directly damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, Sony plans to temporarily suspend certain parts of its manufacturing operations at these sites on and after March 22 through March 31, 2011, depending on the availability of necessary raw materials and components. Sony intends to resume manufacturing operations at each of those sites as it secures raw materials and components.
Sony EMCS Corporation
- Tokai Technology Center, Kosai Site (Shizuoka Prefecture)
- Tokai Technology Center, Kohda Site (Aichi Prefecture)
- Tokai Technology Center, Minokamo Site (Gifu Prefecture)
- Tokai Technology Center, Inazawa Site (Aichi Prefecture)
Sony/Taiyo Corporation (Oita Prefecture)
[ Manufacturing Operations at Other Sites ]
All manufacturing sites in Japan other than those described above are currently maintaining normal operations and plan to continue such operations.
