Electronics Production | March 15, 2011
Sony shuts down operations voluntarily
Operations at several Sony Corporation and Sony Group sites and facilities have been affected by earthquake and tsunami. Sony also has responded to reports of widespread power outages by voluntarily suspending operations at several sites.
No significant injuries have been reported to employees working at any of these sites when the earthquake or tsunami occurred.
As of 11:00 am, March 14 (JST), manufacturing operations have been suspended at the following affected production sites:
- Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation,
Tagajyo Plant (Miyagi Prefecture)
Tome Plant, Nakada/Toyosato Sites (Miyagi Prefecture) < Optical devices, IC cards etc.>
- Sony Shiroishi Semiconductor Inc. (Miyagi Prefecture)
- Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Koriyama Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
- Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Motomiya Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
- Sony Manufacturing Systems Corporation, Kuki Plant (Saitama Prefecture)
- Sony DADC Japan Inc., Ibaraki Facility (Ibaraki Prefecture)
In addition to these manufacturing sites, Sony Corporation Sendai Technology Center (Tagajyo, Miyagi) has ceased operation due to earthquake damage. While certain production sites in Japan other than those listed above have been moderately affected, there has been no report of employee injury or facility damage, and operations continue.
Possible damage at other Sony Group companies in Japan is currently being reviewed.
Additionally, Sony Chemical & Information Devices Corporation, Kanuma Plant (Tochigi Prefecture), Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Tochigi Plant (Tochigi Prefecture) and Sony Corporation Atsugi Technology Center (Atsugi, Kanagawa) temporarily suspended operations on a voluntary basis, to assist with the alleviation of widespread power outages.
As of 11:00 am, March 14 (JST), manufacturing operations have been suspended at the following affected production sites:
- Sony Chemical & Information Device Corporation,
Tagajyo Plant (Miyagi Prefecture)
Tome Plant, Nakada/Toyosato Sites (Miyagi Prefecture) < Optical devices, IC cards etc.>
- Sony Shiroishi Semiconductor Inc. (Miyagi Prefecture)
- Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Koriyama Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
- Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Motomiya Plant (Fukushima Prefecture)
- Sony Manufacturing Systems Corporation, Kuki Plant (Saitama Prefecture)
- Sony DADC Japan Inc., Ibaraki Facility (Ibaraki Prefecture)
In addition to these manufacturing sites, Sony Corporation Sendai Technology Center (Tagajyo, Miyagi) has ceased operation due to earthquake damage. While certain production sites in Japan other than those listed above have been moderately affected, there has been no report of employee injury or facility damage, and operations continue.
Possible damage at other Sony Group companies in Japan is currently being reviewed.
Additionally, Sony Chemical & Information Devices Corporation, Kanuma Plant (Tochigi Prefecture), Sony Energy Devices Corporation, Tochigi Plant (Tochigi Prefecture) and Sony Corporation Atsugi Technology Center (Atsugi, Kanagawa) temporarily suspended operations on a voluntary basis, to assist with the alleviation of widespread power outages.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments