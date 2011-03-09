Avnet Abacus to support Varta CellPac lithium batteries

Avnet Abacus has been appointed pan-European distributor for the full range of CellPac lithium batteries from Varta Microbattery, including custom-designed as well as standard battery packs.

Alongside these standard products, the CellPac PLUS service supports custom design of battery packs meeting individual project requirements. Avnet Abacus is the first and only distributor to support this service across Europe.



“By providing both off-the-shelf and custom products, the CellPac range brings the high energy density, ruggedness and versatility of lithium battery technology to mass industrial applications,” said Tim Parker, European Battery Manager, Avnet Abacus. “We have over five years’ experience in handling and designing-in lithium battery products, making Avnet Abacus the ideal partner to support Varta's CellPac PLUS service in addition to the standard CellPac LITE range. Avnet Abacus will provide support at all stages of the design process from small quantity prototyping to volume production”.



“Avnet Abacus has the technical skills and infrastructure to support the complete CellPac portfolio, including custom-designed batteries,” said Alex Stapleton, Distribution Manager UK & Ireland, Varta Microbattery. “With proven design experience and a strong stock portfolio, and the ability to support full supply-chain logistics solutions, Avnet Abacus will dramatically increase the accessibility of our lithium battery service for European design engineers.”