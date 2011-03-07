Electronics Production | March 07, 2011
Fujitsu Semiconductor and ARM sign strategic partnership
Fujitsu Semiconductor has signed a comprehensive licence agreement with ARM for ARM IP products. This strategic agreement will enable Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe to offer platforms featuring the latest ARM technology including the Cortex-A15 processor, graphics IP and CoreLink systems IP.
The two companies have been collaborating for more than a decade. Last November, Fujitsu Semiconductor launched its FM3 family of industrial and general-purpose microcontrollers based on the Cortex-M3 processor.
“Fujitsu Semiconductor is working to enhance its product appeal and boost its IP line-up,” said Corporate Senior Vice President Haruyoshi Yagi of Fujitsu Semiconductor. “One of the major ways in which we are doing so is through this comprehensive licence agreement that we have signed with ARM. This will allow our customers to select the ARM technology most suited for their application, and use a platform that combines it with other IP that we have provided. These platforms will use our proven design and authentication technology, enabling us to achieve high levels of quality and functionality, as well as a dramatic reduction in LSI development time.
“In a constantly evolving marketplace, ARM is committed to empowering its Partners with the resources they need to not only remain competitive today, but to meet future technology challenges head-on,” said Tudor Brown, President, ARM. “The combination of ARM’s advanced processor and systems technology with Fujitsu’s leadership in advanced SoC development, forms a solid foundation for the development of pioneering semiconductor products.”
