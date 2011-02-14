Tektronix expands distribution channel in France

Under the new agreement, Distrame will work jointly with Tektronix account managers and application engineers to configure test solutions and consult on a wider range of application test requirements with customers throughout France.

Tektronix will also continue to sell instruments directly through its own sales network, offering customers multiple purchase and support paths. The new partnership agreement with Distrame is effective immediately.



In announcing plans to increase channel partner support, Amir Aghdaei, Tektronix President, said: "Our customers have asked us to provide a range of selection, purchase and support options, tailored to their business needs. With the recent launch of our Customer Care Center, our own sales force, and now our extended distribution network, we are giving customers more choice and better support than ever before."



"Our channel partners have demonstrated their ability to provide customers with timely support and purchase options, and we are confident that their capabilities will only get stronger under the expanded agreements", Aghdaei added.