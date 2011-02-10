© Atmel

Atmel reports sales increase of 25%

Atmel, based in San Jose, has beaten analysts estimates and reported USD 1.64 billion sales in 2010, up 25% in comparison to 2009.

"Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations as we continued to experience strong customer demand and improved product mix across all business segments", said Steve Laub, Atmel’s President and CEO.



Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2010 were USD 457.8 million, a 3% increase compared to USD 444.3 million for the third quarter of 2010, and a 33% increase compared to USD 343.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2009.



Net income, on a GAAP basis, totaled USD 223.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2010. The fourth quarter 2010 net income compares to net income of USD 219.8 million for the third quarter of 2010, and a net loss of USD 83.3 million for the year-ago quarter. For the full year of 2010, net income was USD 423.1 million, compared to a net loss of USD 109.5 million for 2009.