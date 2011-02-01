Electronics Production | February 01, 2011
Avnet Embedded teams with Magnetic 3D
Avnet Embedded has agreed to a pan-European vendor partnership with Magnetic 3D, the US-based innovator of glasses-free 3D display solutions for the professional signage market.
Under the agreement Avnet Embedded will bring European customers a complete range of Enabl3DT products from Magnetic 3D that include displays, software and creative services. The available Allura Finished Product Series with Enabl3DT Technology is comprised of 22" - 57" options.
"Glasses-free 3D opens up vast new application areas and opportunities for digital signage," said Mats Sjöbrand, director of Avnet Embedded North Europe and Marketing Director of Displays. "Magnetic 3D's technology presents exciting opportunities for our customers, who are solution developers and resellers, to deliver extra value and novel products into sectors such as commercial advertising, promotion and public signage."
Tom Zerega, CEO and co-founder of Magnetic 3D, commented, "3D will be a driver for major innovations in digital signage, and our Enabl3D technology has been shown to outperform competing solutions. Our new partnership with Avnet Embedded, benefiting from technical support, customer facilities and Avnet's synergistic product lines, will increase access to our technology throughout Europe and deliver significant sales growth for both companies."
