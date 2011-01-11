RFMW commences operations in Europe

Specialised distributor RFMW has opened direct sales and distribution offices in Europe.

These direct sales offices allow RFMW to quickly and effectively introduce products from RFMW’s suppliers into the multitude of RF/microwave design centers and OEMs located inEurope, and support the supply chain to contract manufacturing locations in country or worldwide.



According to Joel Levine, president of RFMW, “We are responding to Europe’s rapidly growing demand for commercial as well as military RF/microwave components. Led by Peter Saxby – European Managing Director, RFMW Europe brings local, country-specific, sales and applications teams to this market. These technically experienced teams are focused on supporting specific customers and applications unique to their market and are empowered to quickly link RFMW’s suppliers to European customers looking for leading edge, RF/microwave components.”



Mr. Levine added that “RFMW will leverage our cutting edge, information technology system to enhance support to the European market. Our closed-loop, global enterprise system provides both customers and suppliers with real-time, continuous information from initial inquiry to final invoice. Linking this tool directly to RFMW’s team of highly technical product managers allows fast and efficient responses to customers and suppliers.



The end result is RFMW’s unique ability to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance customer design engineering as well as supplier satisfaction.”