BMW selects SMSC's MOST<br> technology for new 3-series

SMSC announced that its MOST multimedia networking technology has been selected for the new BMW 3-series infotainment system.

The BMW 3-series is the largest selling vehicle for BMW. With the launch of the 3-series, MOST is now the standard network for the infotainment system across the full range of BMW volume platforms.



MOST multimedia technology enables the networking of feature-rich infotainment systems in automobiles by providing the means to distribute multimedia entertainment functions among the various control devices around the car. For example, a CD changer, radio, global positioneing system, mobile telephone and DVD player can be established in an efficient ring network and can send crisp, static-free audio signals digitally to the amplifier by utilizing the MOST network.



SMSC's Automotive Infotainment Systems (AIS) group, formed as aresult of SMSC's acquisition of OASIS SiliconSystems, is a supplier to nearly every European automaker for MOST-based infotainment semiconductor solutions, including Audi, BMW, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, PSA, Saab and Volvo. OASIS is a founding member of the MOST Cooperation, a cooperative of automakers, automotive systems architects and manufacturers and key components suppliers working to establish and refine a common standard for the evolving requirements of automotive multimedia networking.