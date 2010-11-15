Global Flexible PCB market to exceed USD 16 billion by 2015

The world market for flexible printed circuit boards is projected to exceed USD 16 billion by the year 2015, predicts Electronics.ca Publications in its new research report.

Rapid technological changes, increasing miniaturization, complexity and portability needs of electronic products in various sectors such as telecommunications, industrial packaging, medical, and automotive sectors are expected to drive demand for flexible circuits, states the new report Flexible Printed Circuit Boards: A Global Strategic Business Report.



Flexible printed circuits serve a wide range of demanding applications. The physical characteristics of flexible circuits such as lesser thickness, lesser weight, and the ability to take any forms, besides reliability and functionality, are driving their use in various innovative end-use applications. Demand for flexible circuits is expected to be robust from end-use markets such as defense and aerospace; telecommunications; automotive; and industrial markets.



Asia-Pacific represents the largest as well as the fastest growing market worldwide for flexible printed circuit boards, as stated by the new market research report on flexible printed circuit boards. Japan is the second largest market for flexible printed circuit boards.



Communications continues to be the largest end-use market for flexible printed circuit boards worldwide. Demand from the segment is being spurred by growing demand for mobile phones. Increasing global demand for mobile phones in recent years led to substantial demand for flexible circuits. Demand also spawned from increasing number of flexible circuits per mobile phone unit. However, Consumer Electronics is expected to emerge as the fastest growing end-use market for flexible printed circuits worldwide.



The global marketplace is characterized by participants such as 3M, Career Technology (MFG.), Flexible Circuit Technologies, Fujikura, Innovex, MFS Technology, Molex, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Multek Flexible Circuits, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Nippon Mektron, Nitto Denko, Northpoint Technologies, Parlex, Sony Chemical & Information Device, Si Flex, Shindo Electric and Sumitomo Bakelite.