Corintech opens new Hong Kong office

UK-based EMS-provider Corintech has expanded its operations in the Far East with a new office in the China Aerospace Building just across from Hong Kong Island in the heart of Kowloon City.

"We’ve also been on a recruitment drive and have several new members of staff including a hugely experienced new General Manager – Bryant Ku. Bryant is being assisted by several long standing Corintech colleagues and highly qualified new recruits in Quality Assurance, Purchasing, Design and Engineering", the EMS-provider states.