Vitronics Soltec in agreement with Seica France

Vitronics Soltec has signed a partnership agreement with Seica France to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec throughout France. The agreement becomes effective per November 2010.

In making the announcement, Wim Schouten, Regional Sales Manager for Vitronics Soltec said, “This is an important step for reliable continuity of Vitronics Soltec’s presence in France. Seica France offers a range of first-class test equipment products to the French market, and boasts a skilled and enthusiastic team that’s focused on long term customer satisfaction. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with our vision and the way we serve our customers. We are looking forward to working with Seica France in a long term stable partnership.”



Stéphane Dupoux, Managing Director of Seica France, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and Vitronics Soltec is a prime example.” Seica France will be responsible for sales, service and spare parts for the total Vitronics Soltec program, serviced from their office in Versailles.