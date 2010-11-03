Two new customers for Flextronics Tczew

In the financial year ending 31 March 2010, Flextronics' manufacturing unit in Tczew (Poland) began support for two new customers.

Flextronics Tczew was able to secure new clients last fiscal year: LG Electronics and Tellabs. Apart from these two companies, Flextronics in Tczew supports:



• Ericsson

• Nortel

• Avaya

• Tandberg

• Schlumberger

• Alcatel

• SiteTel