Former French Aspocomp employees re-raise claims

Six former employees of Aspocomp Group Oyj's French subsidiary Aspocomp S.A.S have re-raised their claims against Aspocomp Group Oyj in a French court.

The total amount of the claims is about EUR 213 000. The hearings will be held on February 2011.



These claims are part of the case raised by 21 former Aspocomp S.A.S employees (Aspocomp's stock exchange release 18.2.2008). Concerning 2 employees a settlement agreement was made in 2007. Concerning 13 employees the French Court of Appeal has made a judgment (Aspocomp's stock exchange release 12.5.2010), but Aspocomp has not yet been served with the decision. The court had suspended these six cases as per the employees' request.



History



In 2007, the French Supreme Court ordered the company to pay approximately EUR 11 million, including annual interest of about 7 percent, to 388 former employees of Aspocomp S.A.S. In January 2009, the Labor Court of Evreux, France ruled that the company has to pay approximately EUR 0.5 million in compensation, with interest, to a further 13 former employees. Aspocomp has appealed the January 2009 decision to the next instance in France.



In May 2010, the Court of Appeal of Rouen did not change the decision rendered by the Labor Court of Evreux on January 2009 and ruled that Aspocomp Group Plc has to pay to thirteen former employees of its French Subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately EUR 527'000 including the interest. Aspocomp has not yet been formally notified of the decision.