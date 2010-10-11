Electronics Production | October 11, 2010
Soitec in global alliance with Johnson Controls
Soitec's Concentrix Solar division focusing on concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) systems, has concluded a global alliance with Johnson Controls.
Under this collaboration, Johnson Controls and Concentrix Solar will identify and respond to commercial opportunities for the project development, and construction of utility scale solar energy facilities. Johnson Controls will build, operate, maintain and provide lifecycle support for solar installations using Concentrix CPV technology.
"Before forming our alliance with Concentrix Solar, we studied all primary solar technologies and market participants. We concluded that the combination of Soitec’s technical capabilities in engineered substrate solutions and Concentrix Solar’s module design together provides the market leading solution for solar power generation in high DNI regions around the world", stated Iain Campbell VP & GM of Global Energy and Workplace Solutions, Johnson Controls.
"We are delighted to team up with Johnson Controls, who shares our vision for sustainable and economically viable, solar renewable energy", said André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, chairman and CEO, Soitec. "Together, we understand the market opportunity and positive environmental impact that solar renewable energy power will bring to both existing and future facilities, and are excited to provide integrated solutions to our customers."
"Before forming our alliance with Concentrix Solar, we studied all primary solar technologies and market participants. We concluded that the combination of Soitec’s technical capabilities in engineered substrate solutions and Concentrix Solar’s module design together provides the market leading solution for solar power generation in high DNI regions around the world", stated Iain Campbell VP & GM of Global Energy and Workplace Solutions, Johnson Controls.
"We are delighted to team up with Johnson Controls, who shares our vision for sustainable and economically viable, solar renewable energy", said André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, chairman and CEO, Soitec. "Together, we understand the market opportunity and positive environmental impact that solar renewable energy power will bring to both existing and future facilities, and are excited to provide integrated solutions to our customers."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments