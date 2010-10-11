WiRan Sp. z o. o. gains independence

In July 2010, the Polish office of Spinner GmbH formed a new independent company, WiRan sp. z o. o., specializing in design of advanced microwave devices.

In July 2010, as a result of reorganization of Spinner GmbH, the company changed its name for the 4th time to WiRan Sp. z o. o. and became independent. Now WiRan is totally owned by its employees, and it still designs, evaluates prototypes and organizes “zero series” runs of different types of microwave devices and offers test and production services.



Current successes



Currently the company spreads its wings, both on internal market, designing and constructing components of radiolinks, and international market, cooperating with R&D Microwaves (USA) with diplexer and couplers design and production. Looking forward into the future WiRan started cooperation with the Slovenian company Adamsoft to introduce NFC solutions to the Polish market.



Strategy for the future



As WiComm project and Pommerania ICT cluster (the key cluster for region) member the company hopes for development around cluster companies as outsourcing company. Negotiations are under way with DGT, SiLed and Telkom Telmor.



Another planned development initiator is the military sector in which WiRan wants to become a wireless communication modules provider. At the moment negotiations are underway with Elisra company. Close cooperation is held with the Microwave and Antenna Dept. of the Gdansk University of Technology with production of didactic equipment and R&D prototyping.