Q.P.I. Group opens branch in China

Dutch Q.P.I. Group has expanded its organisation by opening a branch in China: Q.P.I. PCB (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

The new organisation will be involved in the realisation of printed circuit boards, the logistics and quality of the PCBs and carrying out PCB design.



Q.P.I. PCB (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. is situated in the Shenzhen district Nanshan. This was chosen because of its central location and good connections. Shenzhen is one of the most prominent cities in the province of Guangdong, where two thirds of China's electronics industry is located.



“Our office in China brings us closer to our existing Chinese production lines and gives us a much better overview of the Chinese vendor base. The PCB market in China is developing at a very fast rate. You need to be there in the market in order to keep up with these developments”, according to Arjan Warnaar, Q.P.I.’s director-owner.



"Our EMS customers want their supply chain partners to follow them when they move production to Asia. Our office in Nanshan means that we can now provide them with an optimal service", according to Erwin Lemmens, Q.P.I.’s Commercial Manager.



Edward Snelleman, Q.P.I.’s Marketing Manager, who is also responsible for sourcing: "Q.P.I. makes it easy. Our new office in China makes it really easy for our customers to source high quality printed circuit boards and PCB designs from China."