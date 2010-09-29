Leif Thorwaldsson on plans for Polish manufacturing

Electronics Production | September 29, 2010
You currently employ 50 staff at the newly opened facility in Mysłowice. What is the target headcount in Mysłowice? What is the timescale on this development?
Leif Thorwaldsson: The Mysłowice factory is our centre for metal sheet processing and system integration work, so a lot depends on our actual order portfolio over the next 2 years. We plan to reach a level of EUR 40 mln in annual revenue during 2011, which will require between 100 - 150 staff. So we effectively plan to double or triple our current staff numbers.
Will the opening of this new facility in Mysłowice have any bearing on the existing electronics assembly unit in Sieradz? Should we expect more orders for Sieradz too?
Leif Thorwaldsson: Now we have a complete―and even more competitive―offer for our customers in respect to production processes in Poland. We have our unit in Sieradz, fully focused on electronic manufacturing and assembly and a unit in Mysłowice, specializing in system integration and sheet metal processing. There is no direct connection between both units. However, due to the competitive offer we are able to present now, both units are likely to benefit. So I can see an indirect impact on the Sieradz volume.
How could the Polish electronic supply chain sector benefit from your growing presence in Poland?
Leif Thorwaldsson: It is worth mentioning that we recently implemented substantial changes within our global sourcing process. We have established three sourcing centres: in Sweden, China and Poland. The location of one of those three sourcing centres is in Poland. This fact together with the new unit will create a proper base for extending our local supply base.
Poland currently presents mainly a production base for Partnertech. Do you think Partnertech will be able to find local customers in Poland in the near future?
Leif Thorwaldsson: We do not currently operate a sales office in Poland. However, companies like PartnerTech always seek new opportunities in the market. Central and Eastern Europe is growing and becomes a more and more interesting market. I want to stress that―thanks to our complementing units in Sieradz and Mysłowice―we are very competitive and we are really proud of establishing another modern production facility here. So I can see a real possibility that we will have local customers quite soon.
Thank you for the interview.
