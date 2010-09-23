Electronics Production | September 23, 2010
Foxconn employees in India call off strike
Foxconn employees at the manufacturing facility in Chennai have called off strike action.
"The strike is illegal and began without giving the requisite notice. The workers should have given 8 weeks notice - for units located in special economic zones (SEZ) - whereas the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) had given us around two weeks notice", a senior official requesting anonymity told local media.
The management at Foxconn India has already recognised the Foxconn India Thozilalar Munnetra Sangam (FITMS) and has signed a 3-year wage settlement with the union. The agreement has doubled the monthly income of workers, FITMS president C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan stated.
Foxconn is now assessing the damages that were caused by the interrupted production. The facility currently employs around 1'100 permanent staff.
In July, the facility was temporarily shut down after 250 workers fell ill. (Evertiq reported)
