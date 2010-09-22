Acal signs agreement with Cavium Networks

Acal Technology has signed a sales franchise agreement with Cavium Networks to provide specialist technical and commercial support to customers in the following European countries: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Holland, Norway, Spain, Sweden UK and Ireland.

Colin Jacobs, Business Development Director, ACAL Technology, comments: "This new agreement will allow Acal to help customers in emerging applications to reduce the risk and timescale for implementing new designs using MIPS multi-core processors or ARM single- or dual-core processors. Cavium’s security processors and board-level products also offer greater flexibility for customers in many of our key vertical markets."



Andy Rava, Vice President of worldwide sales at Cavium, said: "We chose Acal because they have both the technical knowledge and geographic coverage to represent our products across a wide range of customers and applications. We are looking forward to the increased support and service they will provide to our European customer base."