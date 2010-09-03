V-PS tests PTH-line

The Dutch PCB manufacturer V-PS is currently testing its new PTH line at their facility in Aarle-Rixtel.

"We are working hard to be able to produce in our own factory again. At the moment we are testing the through-hole-plating of PCBs at our new PTH-line. We have also installed a manual panel-plate-line which will be used for pattern-plating. The blue liquid on the photo is the electrolytical copper bath. The more copper is put in the bath, the more blue the liquid becomes. Presently about 20-25 g copper per liter can be found in this line, with a total of 9'000 liter in the bath", the company says.