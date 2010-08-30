IPC: still double-digit YoY growth rates

© V-PS

Rigid PCB shipments for the American market were up 23.9% while bookings increased 34.4% in July 2010 from July 2009. Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 19.9% and bookings have grown 34.9%.

Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments decreased 14.7% and rigid bookings decreased 16.9%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in July 2010 stood at 1.11. Flexible circuit shipments in July 2010 were up 38.2%, and bookings were up 28.8% compared to July 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 5.8% and bookings were up 17.5%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments went up 4.6% and flex bookings declined 4.9%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in July 2010 remained positive but slipped down to 1.06. For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in July 2010 increased 25.2% from July 2009, as orders booked increased 33.9% from July 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 18.7% and bookings were up 33.4%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for July 2010 decreased 13.1% and bookings went down 16.0%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in July 2010 was 1.11. "We are still seeing double-digit year-on-year growth rates for both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits as of July", said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. "July is typically a slower sales month than June, but sales are strong. The most encouraging indicator is the book-to-bill ratio, which continues solidly positive for the 15th consecutive month," he added. "That is a sign of continuing strength in sales for the remainder of the year."