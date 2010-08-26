Electronics Production | August 26, 2010
Hungary: over 92'000 people working in electronics industry
The electronics manufacturing industry has become the strongest pillar of the Hungarian economy. It is therefore a key element of the nation's future success, states the American Chamber of of Commerce (AmCham) in Hungary in a position paper.
A little over 92'000 have direct employment in the electronics manufacturing industry; indirect employment of
countless others. The industry is also providing direct and indirect support to domestic small and medium size enterprises.
The Hungarian electronics manufacturing industry consists of electronics manufacturing service (“EMS”) providers, original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) and other market participants. In Hungary, there are well over 170 mid- to large-size multinational companies active in this industry, such as Alpine, Bosch, Elcoteq, Electrolux, Flextronics, Foxconn, IBM, Jabil, National Instruments, Nokia, Philips, Samsung, Sanmina-SCI and Siemens – along with domestically headquartered participants such as Videoton.
The workforce
Even though the recent economic downturn has had a negative effect on employment numbers, the fact remains that the electronics manufacturing industry has consistently employed over eight-five thousand employees in Hungary. The work environment in this sector has three unique characteristics:
a) establishment of a high-performance, high-standard work culture and environment by multinational companies – oftentimes in economically challenged regions of the country
b) the offering of employment opportunities to people with a wide range of educational backgrounds
c) the enablement of flexible working conditions for thousands of temporary workers.
Comments