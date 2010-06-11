SMT & Inspection | June 11, 2010
Siplace and Mentor Graphics cooperate
Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems GmbH &Co. KG (SEAS) and Mentor Graphics announce the first phase of integration between Siemens’ Siplace product range and Mentor’s Valor MSS suite of manufacturing operations products via the Siplace Operations Information Broker (OIB).
"Mentor Graphics is fully committed to the support of technologies that provide intelligent, sustainable and robust methods to integrate machines and other shop-floor processes into a factory-wide management system. We welcome the Siplace OIB interface providing this level of functionality for the entire range of current Siemens machines ensuring maximum value and customer satisfaction" said Julian Coates, director of business development, Valor Division of Mentor Graphics.
The Siplace Team and the team from Mentor Graphics Valor division mapped out a phased approach to the OIB implementation. Phase-1 of the Siplace OIB integration is available now and includes critical information required for program control, an essential part of the site-software to machine-hardware integration. Future phases include synchronization of materials operations and real-time data management.
"The Siplace team is convinced that machine vendors and software providers should work closely together on a seamlessly integrated portfolio that provides customers with the best solutions of each company with sustainable interoperability" said Robert Huber, Director of Software Solutions at SEAS.
