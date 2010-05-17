© Aspocomp PCB | May 17, 2010
Looking bright for the PCB market in February 2010
February sales for the German PCB manufacturers increased by 5% compared to January figures, writes the German industry association ZVEI (PCB and Electronic Systems).
Compared to February 2009, revenues increased by 30%. The cumulative sales figure—first 2 months of 2010—increased by 23% compared to the same period last year. This suggests that the overall trend has stabilised, despite the fact that last year's reference figures were particularly low.
The book-to-bill ratio was 1.26—the best figure for a February for the last 10 years.
This graph has a zoom-function.
Order intake reached a new height in February. Figures increased a staggering 131% compared to February 2009 and 3% compared to January 2010. This was primarily due to low inventories, the rapid increase in demand as well as the introduction of new products.
However, many PCB manufacturers experience continued reluctance of many customers to make longer-term supply forecasts.
The number of employees rose again by 1.2%. Some companies even reported increased with two-digit numbers. The new increased demand suggests that further increases in staff numbers can be expected over the next months.
The book-to-bill ratio was 1.26—the best figure for a February for the last 10 years.
This graph has a zoom-function.
Order intake reached a new height in February. Figures increased a staggering 131% compared to February 2009 and 3% compared to January 2010. This was primarily due to low inventories, the rapid increase in demand as well as the introduction of new products.
However, many PCB manufacturers experience continued reluctance of many customers to make longer-term supply forecasts.
The number of employees rose again by 1.2%. Some companies even reported increased with two-digit numbers. The new increased demand suggests that further increases in staff numbers can be expected over the next months.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments