Foxconn net income up 37%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (aka Foxconn) has announced its non-consolidated results for twelve months ended December 31, 2009.

Comparing the twelve months of 2009 with the same period in 2008, net sales decreased by 3.6% to NT$ 1.42 trillion; Net income improved by 37.3% to NT$ 75.6 billion.



"Despite the general uncertainty and a so-called challenging environment, under the back drop of an increase weighting in company’s consumer electronics business, the quarterly unconsolidated results were as expected and remain seasonal," said Edmund C.A. Ding, Spokesperson.



"Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments in market share gaining which in maximizing our shareholders’ value and in promoting and assuring social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Aside from being a recognized EICC member, we determine to continue revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry by not only strive for the best speed, quality, engineering services, efficiency and value-added, but also enforce social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders’ long term value at the same time.“