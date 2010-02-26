Co-operation agreement between FCI and Coficab

FCI and Coficab subsidiary of Elloumi Group have signed a co-operation agreement to develop their connectors production and assembly activities in Tunisia and North Africa.

According to the two groups' officials, the partnership agreement meets the customers' rising demand regarding local manufacturing and distribution in the Maghreb region.



FCI MVL will accordingly benefit the experience of Coficab group on the European market of cables and cable beams for the automotive industry. The two groups plan to support growth of manufacturers of car cable beams on the highly-growing North African market.