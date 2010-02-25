Dyconex offers via fill and stacked via process

As a further step towards miniaturization of printed circuit boards, Dyconex has implemented a via filling process for mechanical, laser and plasma drilled blind vias.

The process enables Dyconex to plate blind vias with a good via filling ratio and through holes with good throwing power in one process step.



With its new development, Dyconex is able to achieve full flexibility in layer interconnect, including the offering of stacked vias. By applying a build-up comprising stacked vias, PCB designers are able to achieve a significant reduction in formfactor. Furthermore, the planar surfaces achieved with filled vias in solder pads will lead to increased solder joint reliability and the higher copper cross section will benefit the PCB’s heat dissipation.