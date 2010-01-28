Electronics Production | January 28, 2010
Significant reduction in brominated flame retardant
Potential emissions from brominated flame retardant production and user plants in Europe were significantly reduced last year, thanks to a voluntary industry programme.
The latest findings from the Voluntary Emissions Control Action Programme (VECAP) Annual Progress Report, released today, show visible reductions in potential emissions to air, land and water. This is mainly thanks to the application of VECAP best practices. In its fifth year of existence, the programme continues to grow significantly both in participation and geographical coverage.
The VECAP programme estimates emission levels based on an understanding of the “worst case” potential emissions from plastics and textiles processes. On this basis, between 2008 and 2009, the overall potential emissions in Europe of Decabromodiphenyl ether (Deca-BDE) were reduced from 3,432kg to 1,220kg. Over the same period, potential emissions of Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) were reduced from 815kg to 189kg and of Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) from 2,017kg to 309kg.
A significant part of this improvement results from the application of VECAP best practices in 2009.
From an initial 80 sites in six European countries, VECAP has now grown to cover 135 participating sites. Together these sites handle 85% of the total volume of the above three brominated flame retardants.
Further key findings of the report include:
• Establishment of a year-on-year methodology for comparing potential emissions
• Awareness that the disposal of industrial chemical packaging is the main potential emission source today, which has been followed by a specific programme targeting such emissions
• Launch of a VECAP certification scheme with three sites certified so far
Willem Hofland, Chair of the European Brominated Flame Retardant Industry Panel (EBFRIP) said: “Our latest VECAP progress report shows significant reductions in potential emissions of brominated flame retardants in Europe. We are pleased to see that common long-term efforts within our industry have been fruitful and that the programme is attracting more and more participants throughout Europe.”
The latest VECAP Progress Report can be found at: www.vecap.info
The VECAP programme estimates emission levels based on an understanding of the “worst case” potential emissions from plastics and textiles processes. On this basis, between 2008 and 2009, the overall potential emissions in Europe of Decabromodiphenyl ether (Deca-BDE) were reduced from 3,432kg to 1,220kg. Over the same period, potential emissions of Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA) were reduced from 815kg to 189kg and of Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) from 2,017kg to 309kg.
A significant part of this improvement results from the application of VECAP best practices in 2009.
From an initial 80 sites in six European countries, VECAP has now grown to cover 135 participating sites. Together these sites handle 85% of the total volume of the above three brominated flame retardants.
Further key findings of the report include:
• Establishment of a year-on-year methodology for comparing potential emissions
• Awareness that the disposal of industrial chemical packaging is the main potential emission source today, which has been followed by a specific programme targeting such emissions
• Launch of a VECAP certification scheme with three sites certified so far
Willem Hofland, Chair of the European Brominated Flame Retardant Industry Panel (EBFRIP) said: “Our latest VECAP progress report shows significant reductions in potential emissions of brominated flame retardants in Europe. We are pleased to see that common long-term efforts within our industry have been fruitful and that the programme is attracting more and more participants throughout Europe.”
The latest VECAP Progress Report can be found at: www.vecap.info
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments