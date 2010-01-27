TT Electronics appoints business development director

UK based sensor and electronic component technology group TT Electronics plc, has appointed Tim Roberts to the Board as Group Business Development Director with immediate effect.

Tim Roberts joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for strategic planning and business development worldwide, and plays a key role in the implementation of the Group's strategic review. Before joining the Group, Tim held a number of senior management roles including that of Strategy and Business Development Director at Spirent Communications plc, a network device and services testing company.



Tim qualified as a lawyer in1997, subsequently specialising in corporate finance with Lovells.