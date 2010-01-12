Avnet awarded Tandberg UK service partner status

Avnet Technology Solutions is the first channel development partner (CDP) to become a fully-accredited Tandberg service partner (ASP) in the United Kingdom.

This follows an audit of Avnet's service delivery capabilities. Avnet is now the largest Tandberg CDP in the EMEA region. The accreditation is UK-based, but Avnet is looking to roll it out in other EMEA territories soon. To qualify, Avnet was audited by Tandberg in areas such as its ability to provide services support, processes, procedures and quality of service delivery, and its Technical Assistance Centre, according to Channel Web.