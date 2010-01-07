Mikroelektronika with new EMC testing room

The EMS-provider Mikroelektronika has invested into a new testing facility at their manufacturing location in Brno, Czech Republic.

Due to the constantly increasing number of electronic devices and appliances the level of intrusive electromagnetic signals is growing too and all electric devices has to comply with electromafnetic compatibility test (EMC). "Our devices are tested in an accredited testing room in Brno. High frequency processors and wireless communication of our devices however make the limit compliance much more difficult. It can’t be done without repeated HW modifications and measurements.



Special shaded and isolated room provides more than hundredfold less interfering radiation compared to common space and although it doesn’t reach professional levels, the new test room enables the company to prepare continual tests during the development of new products.