R&D Technologies signs Ostec for Russia

US based R&D Technical Services Inc. announces that it has appointed Ostec Enterprise Ltd. as its representative for Russia.

Ostec Enterprise Ltd. provides a range of operations for the creation of high-efficiency assembly factories from performance of enterprise audit to fine-tuning of the process using the clients’ products with subsequent technological support of the production. Ostec’s portfolio includes machinery, manufacturing support, software and materials for a variety of applications.



Ostec Enterprise Ltd. will represent R&D Technical Services’ vapor phase systems throughout Russia.