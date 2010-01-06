New director of strategic purchasing at ElectronicNetwork

Germany based EMS provider ElectronicNetwork has put Dimosthenis Bardoukas into the position of the new director of strategic purchasing.

The ElectronicNetwork Group informs within the context of its realignment about the employment of Mr. Dimosthenis Bardoukas as new director of strategic purchasing. Additionally Bardoukas will be responsible for the purchasing department of one Business Unit at the ElectronicNetwork site in Bad Hersfeld

from April 2010.



Dimosthenis Bardoukas is a graduate industrial engineer and has been general manager as well as manager of materials management/procurement and operations, amongst others within the EMS, Automotive and Automation industry.