Smart phones & TVs to boost EMS market in 2010

Global EMS providers should see a recovery in early 2010, due to the increasing demand in the consumer electronics segment.

The consumer electronics segment stands for 32% of the whole EMS revenue, analysts said. This segment is expected to grow fastest, due to the sharp growth in smart phones and high-end televisions, according to malaya business insight.



Analysts believes that the EMS providers will see a year-over-year growth in 2010, but that the return to growth on the same level as before the recession is not expected to come back until 2013.



Image source: Assel