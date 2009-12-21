Electronics Production | December 21, 2009
The 10 Biggest Stories on evertiq.com in 2009
Evertiq has compiled its yearly review of its top stories. As 2009 was rather 'up-side-down' for most companies in the electronics manufacturing supply chain, we have compiled our list of the most memorable and most read stories in 2009.
One of the biggest news stories on evertiq.com in 2009 was the The Changing EMS Landscape. Bad Working Conditions in China also widely read this year. Below you will find the most memorable and most read stories on evertiq.com for 2009.
The Changing EMS Landscape – April 04th
Many of the trends impacting EMS providers and OEMs over the past five years will continue, but some brand new trends will clearly emerge.
Bad working conditions at EMS-factories in China – March 12th
A new report of the European network MakeITfair is one of the first studies on working conditions related to the manufacturing of portable music players and video game consoles.
How much does the new iPhone cost to make? - June 25th
With the new iPhone 3G S’s Bill of Materials (BOM) and feature set nearly the same as the previous model in the iPhone line, you might think the product’s component selection would be virtually unchanged.
Flextronics to shift manufacturing to lower-cost locations – March 11th
Flextronics announced restructuring plans which are intended to rationalise the company's global manufacturing capacity and infrastructure as a result of the current macroeconomic conditions and a decline in demand from its OEM customers.
EU plans to ban plasma TV production in Europe – January 14th
Plasma TV sets can be banned in Europe if the EU Commission will get it way through.
Jabil strikes Blackberry deal, adds 4000 workers – June 03rd
US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit adds 4000 employees in its plant in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Counterfeit electronic components: Who's responsible? - August 19th
There is a big fight brewing between brand owners and online distributors over who is responsible for stopping counterfeit products from getting into the supply chain. There are many shades of fakes and they exist across a whole range of industries.
RIM is looking for new EMS partner - April 14th
RIM (Research in Motion) is looking for an EMS partner to produce the company’s smart phones in the Asia Pacific.
Only 8 major European PCB manufacturers left – July 07th
The consolidation within the European PCB industry started well before the onset of the current financial and economic crisis. In 2008, there were only 8 European companies that reported a turnover of more than €50 million.
Agilent Exit AOI, AXI Business – February 09th
Agilent Technologies will be exiting the automated optical (AOI) and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) systems business.
We are looking forward to a new and interesting 2010.
Your evertiq team!
Image source: Jabil
