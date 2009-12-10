PCB | December 10, 2009
Dyconex with new high frequency capacity
Swizerland based PCB producer Dyconex develops new multilayer cavity LCP package substrate technology for high frequency applications.
Substrates for high frequency SiP and MCM packages are not only subject to form factor requirements; they must also provide superior RF properties in combination with good heat diffusion and controllable thermal expansion. By combining the latest multilayer LCP fine-line substrate technology with a targeted use of laser cavities and metallic heat-sinks, Dyconex has achieved an optimized interconnect design that accomplishes all of these desired performance characteristics.
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) substrates demonstrate superior performance across a wide range of the RF spectrum, and remain stable even under harsh environmental conditions such as extreme temperature and humidity. To make best use of LCP’s material and electrical properties, it is advantageous to have the signal traces guided through an inner layer with shielding above and below. Laser-generated cavities then allow for direct access to these inner layers, and thus circumvent the need for microvia interconnect. This combination ensures ideal signal integrity from the die to the next packaging level.
Since high frequency semiconductors are often high power devices as well, the heat generated by these devices during operation has to be dissipated effectively. To achieve this purpose, Dyconex has combined LCP substrates with various forms of metallic carriers. An opening in the substrate allows a direct attachment of the die on to the carrier. Subsequently, small wire wedge-wedge bonding is utilized to interconnect.
The thermal expansion factor of the entire package is primarily controlled by the metallic carrier due to its higher stiffness. This reduces the thermal mismatch of the die to the substrate and consequently improves the RF packages reliability.
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) substrates demonstrate superior performance across a wide range of the RF spectrum, and remain stable even under harsh environmental conditions such as extreme temperature and humidity. To make best use of LCP’s material and electrical properties, it is advantageous to have the signal traces guided through an inner layer with shielding above and below. Laser-generated cavities then allow for direct access to these inner layers, and thus circumvent the need for microvia interconnect. This combination ensures ideal signal integrity from the die to the next packaging level.
Since high frequency semiconductors are often high power devices as well, the heat generated by these devices during operation has to be dissipated effectively. To achieve this purpose, Dyconex has combined LCP substrates with various forms of metallic carriers. An opening in the substrate allows a direct attachment of the die on to the carrier. Subsequently, small wire wedge-wedge bonding is utilized to interconnect.
The thermal expansion factor of the entire package is primarily controlled by the metallic carrier due to its higher stiffness. This reduces the thermal mismatch of the die to the substrate and consequently improves the RF packages reliability.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments